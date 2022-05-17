An individual who was involved in a pedophile ring 25 years ago holds a very high office today and was also linked to the Akiel Chambers case , claims Robert Sabga, former chairman of the 1997 task force appointed to investigate Children’s Homes.
An excerpt from a video interview with Sabga was shown tonight at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting.
One of the two interviewers (one of whom was former boxer Buxo Potts and the other a woman) asked Sabga if any of the persons named in the 1997 report were part of the then UNC Basdeo Panday Government.
Sabga responded, “I will categorically tell you no. None. You have to remember the UNC had been in office a little over a year, what we ran into was something that was already established and endemic."
The interviewer asked if it can be assumed that they were active members of the PNM Government or party officials.
“I can neither confirm or deny…they say that time is longer than twine, one of the key individuals has now shuffled off his mortal coil, he’s gone but one of the other key individual still hold a very high position,” he said.
“I cannot call names but if you recall the story of the young boy who was buggered and who was drowned in a pool...” he began as he was interrupted when someone shouted the name “Akiel Chambers”.
Sabga continued, “The autopsy report on that boy went the same way as our report because the DNA of two of these individuals were found in his body, in his anus at the time, I will say no more."
Speaking at the meeting, Opposition Senator David Nakhid said Chambers' family over 20 years later are still left without answers.
He chastised Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for calling on acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob to probe the 1997 Sabga report.
Nakhid said the Prime Minister had the recent Justice Judith Jones report on his desk since December 2021 and sat on it.
Turning to Sabga’s allegation, Nakhid said he does not know why he (Sabga) does not want to call the names of the two persons.
Nakhid said one of the persons is still holding a high position.
He said further that he had information that two of the boys who absconded from a Children’s Authority him and who were killed were being “pimped out”.
Akiel Chambers
In 1998, the body of Chambers was found at the bottom of a pool at a house in upscale Haleland Park, Maraval.
Twenty years later, in 2018, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) launched an investigation into the conduct of police officers in the case.
According to an Express report in May 2018, two autopsies were conducted separately on Chambers' body by pathologists Dr Neville Jankey and Dr Hughvon des Vignes.
According to Jankey’s statement, the autopsy was performed on May 25, 1998 at the Port of Spain General Hospital Mortuary.
“The body was identified by his father Rawle Chambers. Present were Police constables Alvarez and Husbands of the Maraval Police Station.
“The anus was patulous and the anal canal was very lax. I concluded from the findings that the child had been subjected over a long period to repeated sexual intercourse through the anus. I cannot say when was the last time there was sexual intercourse. I didn’t take any swabs from the anal canal to look for any spermatozoa . I did not feel the intercourse was related directly to the cause of death. The body had bathing trunks, but no underwear, as PC Husbands took away an article of underwear.”
The second autopsy was performed on May 28 by Des Vignes who noted that "samples were taken for microscopic examination and swabs were taken of oral and anal cavities for microscopic examination as well.." These samples were destroyed after two years.
Two inquests were also conducted. The first was dismissed.
Then Chief Magistrate Sherman McNicolls, officiating as Coroner, ruled on February 18, 2004, that he was satisfied Chambers did not drown accidentally during the pool party.
Chambers was found in a crouched position, submerged, wearing red and white shorts when he was fished out of the pool at the Balata Terrace home of businessman Charles James, who was then married to Annelore James.
The latter had hosted a pool party for the couple's daughter, Carrie, on May 23, 1998. Chambers’ body was found the following day.
This despite searches being conducted on May 23 of the pool and nothing was found.
Carrie was Chambers' classmate and was celebrating her 11th birthday. Both were pupils at Blackman's Private School in Maraval. Chambers lived with his aunt Valerie Pascal at 80-82 Henry Street, Port of Spain; his mother Deborah? lived in England and his father Rawle in La Horquetta, Arima .