Businesswoman Shirlanne Sacha Singh has lost her legal challenge against the State's exemption process.
A release from the National Security Ministry stated that National Security Minister Stuart Young successfully defended a legal challenge in the High Court brought by Singh.
The High Court, it stated, rejected the allegations of bias and unfairness about the Minister’s handling of the exemption process. The allegations were found to be unarguable and without a realistic prospect of success.
The release noted this is not the first matter that was successfully defended by Young over the past few months with respect to the closure of Trinidad and Tobago’s borders.
"Minister Young takes this opportunity to reiterate the Ministry of National Security’s commitment to the continued management of the entry of persons into Trinidad and Tobago in accordance with the exemption process, and to uphold the law." stated the release.