IS a government minister or his family members going to benefit from the acquisition of lands for the construction of the Cumuto to Manzanilla highway?
The question was raised by Opposition MP Saddam Hosein, during the UNC’s Monday night report in Princes Town. He said he has correspondence from the Cabinet secretariat indicating that Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh had recused himself from Cabinet deliberations when it came to land acquisition for the project.
Hosein said this matter will come up at the Parliament sitting today, and he intends to ask questions.
“I want to ask tonight whether any minister’s land or their family’s land is going to be acquired in that project,” he said.
He further asked Deyalsingh to explain whether he recused himself from discussions about the project because of a conflict of interest, as it relates to five parcels of land.
Hosein also noted that some $3 million has been spent on the commission of enquiry into the acquisition of lands as it relates to the Point Fortin highway.
He said some $3 million has been paid in salaries.
Hosein said commission member Gregory Wilson was paid $600,000; former Justice Sebastian Ventour was paid $1.35 million, and $1.05 million paid to Kurt Lee Wen.
He said these three men have been paid millions and the country is yet to know what work they have done.
The Opposition MP also knocked the full proclamation of the Public Procurement Act, which goes into effect today.
He said it is being done when the majority of public bodies are not ready.
Hosein noted that the Procurement Regulator’s office sent out letters to 314 bodies asking about their readiness and some 70 responded–36 of which indicated they do not have a procurement unit.
This move, he said, was a “total mamaguy”.
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar also knocked the full proclamation saying it will usher in a “puppet” regulator appointed by “puppet” President Christine Kangaloo.
This move, she said, comes after eight years, and is being done to distract from the “foolish” regional crime symposium.
Opposition MP Barry Padarath questioned what was next for the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) now that public consultations on the proposed increase of public utility rates were over.
He said a Princes Town constituent has filed a Freedom of Information application to acquire answers.
He said these include:
• The terms and conditions of the remuneration package of the current RIC chairman;
• The terms, conditions and remuneration package of consultant Dr Michelle Salandy.
• All persons who were employed as consultants for the period January 2022 to March 2023.