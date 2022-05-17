By a vote of 19 for/seventeen against , Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein was suspended from the House of Representatives on Monday night for a period of seven days for behaviour that House Speaker Bridgid Annisette George deemed to have amounted to "gross disorder".
Hosein was contributing to the debate on the Report of the Standing Finance Committee, when he referred to a judgement given by the High Court on a matter involving Ashton Ford, Andrea Chambers Wilson and Elvin Edwards. He said the AG had stated that the vote for additional sums for his Ministry would allow the hiring of additional contract employees. But Hosein said he wondered if the vote would be sufficient to hire enough staff to protect the interest of the people of T&T, given the judgement involving Ford and others.
As referred to a recent judgement, Former Attorney General and Local Government Minister Faris Al Rawi said he believed that that judgement was under appeal."Perhaps the Member could confirm," Al Rawi said. Al Rawi pointed to the sub judice rule. "Are you saying there is a live appeal or not?" Annisette George asked Al Rawi. "I recall that this matter is under appeal," he said.
"If you are saying that it is su bjudice, then you stand by what you say," Annisette George stated.
Hosein said he was unaware of an appeal and he said he had a copy of the judgement dated March 18.
Energy Minister Stuart Young rose under Standing Order 48 (1) to say that a judgement had absolutely nothing to do with contract employment in the Attorney General's office.
Annisette George said Hosein had a responsibility to know whether the matter is under appeal or not and if he proceeds to talk about it then he must accept the responsibility for if the matter indeed falls under the sub judice rule and is under appeal and would stand by the consequences that would flow from that.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh rose to raise 48 (1) but Annisette George told Hosein to proceed.
Hosein said his simple point was that the judgement noted that no written statements were filed by the office of the Attorney General.
The Speaker then ruled on 48 (1) and asked Hosein to move on. "Madame Speaker, this is really oppressive what is happening in this Parliament especially with the Standing Orders that are being raised by the other side," Hosein said.
Annisette George rose and began to address Hosein. "Member for Barataria/San Juan, I am speaking to you, please give me the respect of at least looking up. "When I rule, I rule. I want you to apologise for what you just said, or you suffer the consequences of not apologising," she said.
"Madame Speaker, I apologise and...." Hosein began. "That is not an apology. Put down your papers, watch me and apologise!" Annisette George stated sharply. "Madame Speaker I would like to end my contribution," Hosein countered. "Thank you!' was Annisette George's terse reply.
The Speaker then called on the Minister of Finance to wind up the debate. But as Hosein made his way to his seat he continued to complain loudly about the "highly oppressive" manner of what was taking place in Parliament.
"Member either you take your seat or leave!" Annisette George said sternly.
"I am an elected Member. And I find it oppressive what I have just experienced,...," Hosein said, as he continued to complain loudly.
"I am going to call to the attention of the House your behaviour," the Speaker stated.
Imbert resumed his contribution, but Hosein continued to protest loudly. "Member for Barataria San Juan, I am now going to call to the attention of the House, the behaviour of the Member for Barataria/San Juan which I consider to amount to gross disorder. And in the circumstances I bring that to the attention of the Members of the Parliament and I therefore call upon a Member in accordance with Standing Order 55 (7)," Annisette George said.
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds then rose on the Standing Order, explaining that under this Standing Order if on any occasion the Speaker considers that her powers under the provision of the Standing Order are inadequate, the Speaker may name such a Member. "Having mentioned the name of the Member, I move the motion that Member Saddam Hosein be suspended from the service of this House," he said.
The Speaker put the question to the House that Hosein be suspended from the service of the House. The PNM voted yes, while the UNC Member voted no, protesting the action.
Hinds said the Standing Order stated that (the Speaker) having put the question, it must be resolved without " amendment, adjournment or debate". He called for a decision, which resulted in a 19/17 vote in favour of Hosein's suspension.
Hosein was suspended for seven days which means that he would miss next Monday's sitting of the House. He can return to the Parliament from next Tuesday.