Two police officers attached to the South-Western Division Safe Zone Unit, were granted bail on Thursday on charges of misbehaviour in public office.
Constables Andy Sagar, 39, and Nick Travis Manick, 25, were jointly charged with six offences of misbehaviour in public office, to wit corruptly soliciting and receiving monies contrary to common law. Manick faced an additional similar charge.
The two appeared before justice of the peace Kawal Babootee. Manick was granted $350,000 bail to cover the seven charges while Sagar was placed on $300,000 bail for his six charges.
They are to appear before a Point Fortin magistrate on June 1.
It is alleged that during the period December 31 2021 and March 27 2022, the victim, a businessman, was approached by two police officers attached to the SWD Safe Zone Unit, who solicited and received TT$12,000 cash, as bribes for forbearing to act as police officers in the investigation and detection of a criminal offence. It is also alleged that one of the officers further solicited and received the sum of TT$1,500.
A report of the incidents was made and officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) launched an investigation, spearheaded by Snr Supt Suzette Martin, coordinated by Supt Montrichard and supervised by Insp Narine.
The accused were arrested by PSB officers on March 26.
Charges were laid by Sgt Williams on Thursday, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.