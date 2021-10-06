Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said there’s no application process or fee for businesses wishing to operate under the TT Safe Zone initiative, which comes into effect on Monday.
Speaking at Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, during which he launched the TT Safe Zone sticker, Deyalsingh said all owners and operators need to do is simply download the sticker from a number of Government websites and have it displayed at their place of business.
He noted that the certificate will be available for download at the following websites:
• Communications Office – Office of the Prime Minister
• Ministry of Trade and Industry
• Ministry of Health
• Tourism Trinidad Limited
• ttconnect, iGovTT (Ministry of Digital Transformation
He said the certificate will be available for download from tomorrow and that it will also be sent to all Chambers of Commerce from today.
“We are trying to make this as administratively easy as possible. Once you display this, you are agreeing to all the terms and conditions under the safe zone concept.
“We ask that you display it prominently so patrons, employees and inspectors can see it near your entrance.”
The businesses that qualify to operate under the initiative includes restaurants, bars, gaming house/betting pool, cinema or theatre (Cinematograph Act), private members’ club, theatre (Theatres and Dancehalls Act), gyms and fitness studios, and waterparks.
The Health Minister said all employers and their employees in the safe zones must be fully vaccinated and copies of their vaccination card must be kept at their place of work, and these must be made available for inspection by the relevant authority.
With regards to patrons at the safe zones, they must be fully vaccinated and have in their possession proof of their vaccination status as well as a valid photo identification on their person at all times.
However, employees and patrons with an authentic Medical Exemption Certificate or Medical Deferral Certificate along with a negative PCR test, can gain entry into a TT Safe Zone location.
Safe Zone breaches
Deyalsingh said there will be fines for either owner/operator and/or the patron who breach the TT Safe Zone policy.
“There will be fixed penalty tickets for breaches under the Regulations.”
He noted that a breach by an employee would result in the owner/operator being fined $25,000 while a breach by a patron will lead to the individual patron being fined $5,000 and the owner/operator of the establishment facing a fine of $25,000.
“After three breaches, owners and operators may be prohibited from operating as a Safe Zone, so you can go back to operating for take-out service only, as you see fit,” Deyalsingh said.
In providing an update on the country’s vaccination status, Deyalsingh said that as of last night 588,038 persons have received their first shot and 525,220 persons had their second shot, inclusive of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
He said these figures represent 42 per cent and 37.5 per cent of the population, respectively.
He noted that among the 12 to 18 school population, 44,677 received their first dose and of that number, 32,187 would have received their second dose, making them either fully vaccinated or well on their way to being fully vaccinated.
“Last week Monday I would have reported to the country that we started to see an uptick of about 50 per cent in the number of vaccines administered, and you may recall it would have been mentioned that very often when we start off a Monday of any week, that the numbers tend to tail off the rest of the week and into the weekends.
“I am happy to report that from last week Monday, which was September 27, to yesterday October 5, for the first time in many weeks we’re seeing no tapering off of that demand.”
He said from Monday September 27 to last night they would have administered 20,831 first shots, and when combined with 6,182 doses of the one shot and done Johnson & Johnson, 27,013 persons would have been vaccinated during that period.
Stating that the numbers were particularly good numbers in that the pace was maintained, which was what they were hoping for, Deyalsingh added that it means that 27.013 citizens have started this journey, a very good journey to becoming fully vaccinated.
“It means that an additional 27,000 persons once they complete the second dose of their two-dose regime and wait for two weeks and/or for the Johnson and Johnson two weeks after, it means possibly 27,000 persons to become less severely ill from Covid, 27,000 persons may not need an ICU or an HDU bed which is in short and limited supply. And it means these persons stand over a 99 per cent chance of not dying from Covid.
“These people, who have followed those who have gone before, all need to be congratulated for taking this step to be responsible not only to themselves but to their families, communities, co-workers and society at large, because when you protect yourself you also protect those around you.”
He stated that in the coming days there will be a sharp rise in the number of second doses being given out because they’re moving into that six-week phase where six weeks ago they gave out large amounts of the AstraZeneca, and they started that second dose regime last week, and in earnest on Monday of this week.
“For the same period September 27 to last night, we would have done 38,830 second doses, the bulk of which are between Pfizer and AstraZeneca, and we still continue to roll around with Sinopharm between first and second shots, over 1,000 per day.
“So, it means that the population who were waiting for some reason to be vaccinated, are coming out to be vaccinated. The levels which we saw last week Monday have been maintained. The outreach activities we are doing, whether it’s in Marabella, Sangre Grande or the Brian Lara Promenade, are all going well.
“This weekend coming up, if all things go well according to plan, we are shifting the focus now to about three or four main areas for outreach activities.”
Deyalsingh said the featured areas will be Arima, Chaguanas, Couva and the Croisee in San Juan.
He said in addition to doing one in the Diego Martin Community Centre, Centre City Mall, Trincity Mall, Princes Town Promenade (D’ Triangle), Venture Credit Union, Ramsingh’s Music World,s Car Park in Couva will also host vaccination drives with the administering of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine..
“So we are shifting to other major population centres that have high foot traffic to take advantage of people shopping. Getting vaccinated, that is proving to be a worthwhile effort."
The Health Minister noted that while there can be some measure of relief that more persons are getting vaccinated, there are two statistics that continue to bother us at the ministry.
He said that based on data from July 22 to September 16, 3,050 out of 3,193 patients in the parallel healthcare system, or 95.5 per cent, were people who were not fully vaccinated.
“It means the parallel healthcare system, the step-down facilities are being populated by the unvaccinated.
“What is even more sad is that by now we should have had no person or literally very little number of deaths due to Covid-19, because once you’re fully vaccinated you stand a little under 99 per cent chance of not dying from Covid, but yet every day we keep getting these deaths,” Deyalsingh said.