In observing Safer Internet Day 2022 on Tuesday, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has urged parents and guardians to have conversations with their children about internet issues.
The TTPS stated in a release that it is committed to safeguarding and promoting the rights of children in the digital environment and keeping them safe on-line. “We call on parents and guardians to do their part as well. Young people are also urged to come forward and report instances of on-line abuse,” the release stated as it added that Safer Internet 2022 celebrates young people’s role in creating a safer internet.
It also said that any child with unsupervised access to the internet is potentially at risk to abuse and predators. The TTPS stated that current internet issues affecting children include coerced on-line child sexual abuse, gaming, misinformation, on-line challenges, on-line bullying, pornography, sexting and social media.
Parents and guardians have been urged to have conversations with their children about these issues and set parental controls on their children’s devices to keep them safe.
The release stated that 999, 555 or the TTPS App can be used to make a report about on-line abuse.