QUEEN’S Royal College (QRC) and Fatima joined the list of schools up north that were dismissed earlier today due to bomb scares.

In an unrelated incident police are also investigating the assault of a School Safety Officer at the Belmont Secondary School earlier today by two men.

The Express spoke to a Fatima College parent yesterday who said that she received the call around 10.31 a.m.

She said when she got to the Mucurapo Road school she met scores of other parents there already.

At QRC the Express witnessed pupils being mustered near the front of the school where a roll was taken.

Staff at QRC had no comment.

At Belmont Secondary however two men walked on to the compound where they met and physically assaulted a safety officer.

Police said that after he had been slapped and beaten by the two men, they left.

The incident was reported to the Belmont Police Station.

