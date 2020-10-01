Home caregivers in Tobago who provide healthcare for older persons are set to receive an increase in remuneration to bring them on par with their counterparts in Trinidad.
The declaration came from Tracy Davidson-Celestine, Secretary, Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, as Tobago marks International Day of Older Persons today along with the rest of the world.
“The home caregivers continue to go beyond the call of duty. It is not just about the physical care of older persons, some of whom are bedridden, lonely and have limited physical activity. They are companions like family. If we are to attract people to the career, we have to make it worthwhile. It is difficult, physical and mental work and we have to honour the homecare providers. We need to make their compensation on par with their colleagues in Trinidad,” adds the Secretary," Davidson-Celestine said.
“We need to recognize the paths our older persons have blazed for us and their care is priority. COVID-19 has compromised their lives and made older persons more vulnerable than any other group today. It continues to claim lives of older persons in every country, including us. This is a wake- up call for all of us to mind the health business of older persons. Like many countries we have an ageing population for whom we must care. They need a voice more than ever and we have to provide that path. They are our people, parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents, friends, mentors and leaders. They are us.”
The announcement of the salary increase was welcomed by Aretha Clarke, Programme Coordinator, Ageing Unit.
“The caregivers really do yeoman service and deserve greater respect and should be on par with their colleagues in Trinidad. A lot of the caregivers are single mothers and women in their 40s and 50s. They become a lifeline to the older persons they care for.
"At the moment, some of the home caregivers, go beyond the call of duty. They cook and do the client’s laundry at their own homes, to provide better care," Clarke said.
Celestine-Davidson stated that what has also changed in the recent COVID-19 period, is that families have become more involved in the care of the older loved ones.
She said a deep dependency on these critical home caregivers has developed, and it’s good to see that families are getting more involved.
"The bond between the caregiver and the clients are also unavoidable,” Celestine-Davidson said.