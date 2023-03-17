A salesman was granted $100,000 bail, when he appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate charged with two offences of sexual penetration of a teenager.
The 34-year-old, on March 7, faced magistrate Adrian Darmanie who, on granting bail, imposed the conditions that the man stay no less than 300 feet from the victim and report to a police station in the district once per week. He is expected to reappear in court on April 6.
According to police reports, on June 17, 2022, a teenager was at the home of a male relative when he allegedly had sexual contact with the teen. The male relative also allegedly had sexual contact with the teenager at his home on June 24, 2022.
The matter was reported to the Chaguanas police station. Constable Luke investigated and this led to the arrest of a suspect, who was charged on March 6 at the St Clair police station. Investigations were supervised by Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, and Sergeant Cedeno-Figaro.