Salina Narcis

Help is being sought by the public to find 15-year-old Salina Narcis.

Narcis of El Socorro, was last seen on Sunday morning and was reported missing on the same day to the Barataria police station. 

She is of mixed descent, five feet, two inches tall, slim built, brown in complexion and has long, black hair. Salina was last seen wearing a black and white striped dress and a pair of black and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Barataria police station at 674-4724. The police can also be reached at 800- TIPS, 555, 999, 911, or through any police station.

PNM owes TTT $.5m

THE People’s National Movement owes TTT Ltd $572,783.75 for political broadcasts carried during the period October 2020 and November 11, 2022.

This, according to information provided by the fully State-owned media house to Freedom Law Chambers, the law firm of former attorney general Anand Ramlogan who submitted a request under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) on behalf of UNC activist Marsha Walker.

