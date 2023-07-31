Help is being sought by the public to find 15-year-old Salina Narcis.
Narcis of El Socorro, was last seen on Sunday morning and was reported missing on the same day to the Barataria police station.
She is of mixed descent, five feet, two inches tall, slim built, brown in complexion and has long, black hair. Salina was last seen wearing a black and white striped dress and a pair of black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Barataria police station at 674-4724. The police can also be reached at 800- TIPS, 555, 999, 911, or through any police station.