FORMER San Fernando deputy mayor and cultural icon, Torrance Mohammed, was ambushed, beaten and robbed by criminals on Monday.
Mohammed, 90, who is the founder of the Torrance Mohammed Culture and Arts Foundation, is hospitalised in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit of the San Fernando General Hospital.
Mohammed is being treated for broken ribs and trauma to the head.
The robbers attacked Mohammed as he was exiting his car at Torrance Street, Mon Repos, near the Eugene Joseph School of Dance.
Mohammed was beaten until he lost consciousness and left on the street as the thieves made off his with gold chain and cell phone.
San Fernando Junia Regrello said he received that he received the disturbing news on Monday night.
Regrello told media on Tuesday, “We understand that he is still in ICU and still not conscious. So, we understand that if he survives this. He may not be able to walk again. “
A visibly upset Regrello said, “Torrance will turn 91 this year. He is very frail. Why would anyone use that kind of force? If even you want to rob him, why use that kind of force to injure him? If something happens to Torrance, it means that we will lose another hero, another trailblazer and someone who contributed immensely to the development of the arts in San Fernando with his role in the drama festival, arts council, the Arawaks dance group, and the Creative Arts Centre.”
Regrello said that there were plans to honour Torrance for his 91st birthday.
The San Fernando mayor said that it was already approved by the San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) to rename the street linking Naparima Bowl from Independence Avenue after him.
“We were awaiting an ease up on Covid and the State of Emergency to do it. I spoke to him about it and he was very happy and pleased that we had acknowledged him in this respect”, said Regrello.
He added that SFCC had declared November 2020 to November this year to be the Year of the Arts and will honour people for their contribution for San Fernando City week.
Last year, Mohammed also was honoured in the Declaration of the Year of the Arts with an award and a cheque for his contribution.
The Mayor acknowledged that more people had become desperate because of unemployment.