A San Fernando man who was arrested for multiple offences including larceny, common assault, and possession of camouflage, has appeared in court.
Anthony Chase, 39, was also charged with obscene language, two offences of resisting arrest, possession of cocaine, two offences of disorderly behaviour and three offences of failing to give a fingerprint.
Chase appeared before a San Fernando magistrate on Thursday.
He pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of camouflage, and not guilty to the other offences.
Chase was arrested after a man reported to police that on March 21 he returned to his San Fernando home around 5.30 a.m., and discovered his house broken into and a quantity of clothing missing.
Southern Division officers Chase and laid the charges.
The magistrate denied bail and remanded Chase into custody until April 7.