Anthony Chase

A San Fernando man who was arrested for multiple offences including larceny, common assault, and possession of camouflage, has appeared in court. 

Anthony Chase, 39, was also charged with obscene language, two offences of resisting arrest, possession of cocaine, two offences of disorderly behaviour and three offences of failing to give a fingerprint.

Chase appeared before a San Fernando magistrate on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of camouflage, and not guilty to the other offences. 

Chase was arrested after a man reported to police that on March 21 he returned to his San Fernando home around 5.30 a.m., and discovered his house broken into and a quantity of clothing missing.

Southern Division officers Chase and laid the charges. 

The magistrate denied bail and remanded Chase into custody until April 7. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

JOEL MAKES BAIL HISTORY

JOEL MAKES BAIL HISTORY

For the first time in Trinidad and Tobago in more than a century, a person accused of murder has been granted bail.

The possibility of that happening is something that continues to be strongly resisted by the State but yesterday morning, Supreme Court Master Nalini Singh said yes to an application by attorneys representing murder accused Joel King, granting him bail in the sum of $1.5 million with a surety or a cash alternative of $750,000.

9 secondary school pupils die by suicide

9 secondary school pupils die by suicide

Nine secondary school pupils who were clinically diagnosed with depression have died by suicide in the last three years.

And a total of 63 pupils at the secondary school level and 22 at the primary school level, who were also clinically diagnosed as being depressed, have died but the period of time was not given yesterday by Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Avinash Singh, who was speaking at a Joint Select Committee on Social Services and Public Administration.

Petrotrin pension plan worth $7.8 billion

Petrotrin pension plan worth $7.8 billion

The assets in the Petrotrin pension plan are valued at $7.859 billion.

Responding to a question from Opposition Chief Whip David Lee in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the aggregate value of assets in the Petrotrin Employees Pension Plan in its most recent valuation, which was done in September 2019, was $7.859 billion.

Private funeral for Jugmohan

Private funeral for Jugmohan

Steve Jugmohan’s family is planning a private funeral to bid him farewell. In a post on social media, the family said details would not be released to the public or the media, and the funeral would not be livestreamed.

Jugmohan and his wife, Sharlene Ramkissoon, were found dead by a child at their Princes Town home last week Saturday. Ramkisson, 38, was discovered in the bedroom, while Jugmohan, 40, was found in the bathroom of the home they shared downstairs his family’s house, at La Paille Road, near Princes Town. Autopsies confirmed they ended their own lives.

Recommended for you