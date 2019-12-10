San Fernando is expected to get a new mayor when the City Corporation meets on Thursday.
Sources have indicated that Solange De Souza-Ransome, an attorney, is tipped to get the nod for the top post in the San Fernando Corporation.
De Souza-Ransome served as a director on the board of Tourism Trinidad and she also served on the board of Government Human Resources Services Company Ltd (GHRS).
During the imbroglio with the Tourism Trinidad board, following the firing of chief executive officer Camille Campbell, De Souza-Ransome had written to all board members indicating that she had lost “supreme faith” in then-chairman, Janelle “Penny” Commissiong, and challenged the validity of the chairman’s decision to dismiss Campbell.
De Souza-Ransome has worked at the Attorney General Department.
De Souza-Ransome, who did not face the polls, will be sworn in as an alderman.
She will replace Junia Regrello, who served as mayor from November 2016 following the appointment of former mayor Kazim Hosein as a Government minister.
Regrello, a former parliamentary secretary in the Patrick Manning government, was a steelband leader in San Fernando.