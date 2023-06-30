San Juan man missing

Dane Clarke, 65, has been reported missing to the police. Officers are seeking the public’s assistance to locate him.
Clarke of Prizgar Road, San Juan, was reported missing on June 20. He is of African descent, brown in complexion, five feet, eight inches tall, has brown eyes, bushy eyebrows, a low haircut with greying hair and a short grey beard. He was last seen wearing a brown checkered shirt with blue and white beach shorts and a pair of black and red slippers.
Anyone with information on Clarke’s whereabouts can contact the San Juan police station at 638-3416 or 674-0100. The police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, through CRIME STOPPERS at 800-TIPS or through any police station.