Persons commuting between Port of Spain and San Juan will have to pay more following the announcement of a $1 increase in the fare by the San Juan/Port of Spain Taxi Drivers Association.
Effective October 13, the fare will move to $6 from $5 which is currently charged.
Speaking with the Express via phone on Friday, Association president Christopher Lara said they have been fighting with gas prices for a long time and it’s no longer sustainable to survive on the $5 payment.
“If you look back at when we moved from $4 to $5, it took 14 or 15 years before we did that. Following that we have had several increases in the price of fuel while we maintained our fare at $5,” Lara said.
Drawing reference to the increase in fuel prices announced in the 2023 budget last month, resulting from a further reduction in the fuel subsidy, Lara added: “It has directly impacted on us a lot because car parts have gone up, along with a number of other costs.”
He said he now has to spend $290 to fill his tank, an increase of $80 with the new fuel price, while drivers on the route, of which Beetham Highway is a part, face traffic both ways, resulting in them burning a greater amount of fuel.
“When all other associations were raising their fares in keeping with the number of fuel price increases we’ve had, we held our hands. In fact, last year I was urged to implement an increase but I refused to go that route.”
Lara said that refusal did not sit well with some of his membership and there were drivers who got angry with him.
“I didn’t care about that because I was thinking of the hardship people were facing. But now, it’s really tough on us so we have no other choice but to implement the increase,” he added.
Asked if he thinks commuters will accept the increase gracefully, Lara said he believes so.
“What I was really shocked about is that our commuters kept asking when we were going to raise the fare. Some even started handing us $6 believing the fare had been raised and we had to hand them back the additional dollar and indicate that it hadn’t been raised as yet.”
Asked if he would be in support of a fuel grant being afforded to taxi drivers, Lara stated that while it may help reduce their costs, not every taxi driver would be deserving of it.
“Some of the prices being charged to commuters are a bit too much, but at the end of the day that’s what it is,” Lara noted.