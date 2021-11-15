San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello took a moment to recognise those severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic during a church service and award ceremony to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of San Fernando’s city status.
The occasion was held yesterday at the Pro-Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Harris Promenade. Officiating the service was Fr Jayson Grell, who acknowledged San Fernando’s rich history.
He said, “The onset of San Fernando as a corporate body took effect March 31st, 1846.”
Fr Grell highlighted Lord Harris, a former governor of Trinidad, after whom Harris Promenade is named.
“I pray that God blesses Trinidad and Tobago that together we build a nation under God—a nation that we will work together, love each other and care for those in need.”
Regrello said, “We also offer our prayers of comfort and support to our fellow citizens who are facing the challenges of this global pandemic. We pray for their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being and that of their families during this time. As we traverse these uncharted social waters, fraught with trials and tribulations, we are faced with a particularly difficult challenge.” The theme this year’s anniversary celebration is “Your Health Is Our Wealth”.
“As we embark on this initiative, I am pleased to inform you that the San Fernando City Corporation recently refurbished the Hundred Steps on Mount Moriah Road, complete with solar lighting, which is now an easily accessible facility for outdoor fitness activities. And for those who may not be able to access the steps, you are free to utilise the many heart-pumping, lung straining, calf burning hills we have throughout the city. Or, you can make your way over to the second ground of Skinner Park as so many others do, for your early morning or evening walk,” Regrello said.
Highlighting the prominence of non-communicable diseases in the country, the mayor said, “Now, in the face of Covid-19, the stakes could not be any higher to gamble with our lives. Levels of physicality and diet are culturally ingrained identities. In this regard, the San Fernando City Corporation will begin to better entertain events and policy related issues that encompass a shift toward creating better health outcome for our citizens.
“A healthier population represents the first step in the reduction of social pressure. It represents the lessening of burdens on our health care system, through the reduction of patients with lifestyle diseases, the creation of a close-knit community through the adoption of team sports, the development of new outlets for our youth and most importantly, an improvement in our overall quality of life,” he said.
At the ceremony, Regrello acknowledged the following individuals for their talents, commitment and dedication to service: Dr Edmund Chamely, who received the keys to the city for over 20 years service in medicine to the city; National cyclist and former pupil of Naparima College Nicholas Paul; Brij Maharaj Auto & Heritage Museum founder, and Clemmy George for contributing to the cultural landscape.