The police service is seeking the public’s help to find 76-year-old Sandra Singh.
Singh of Nicholas Gardens, off Wilson Street, Piarco Old Road, was last seen on February 25 and was reported missing to the Maloney police station.
Singh is of East Indian descent, medium built and light brown in complexion.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts, can call the Maloney police station at 646-6504. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station. The information can also be shared on the TTPS App.