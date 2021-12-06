The Rapidfire Kidz Foundation (RKF) took its annual Christmas toy drive on the road, from village to village, on Saturday.
Over the years, the event has been held at two schools with a combined total of 500 pupils. However, with children not physically in school, the toy drive shifted to treats being distributed to children along the route from Reform Village to Williamsville.
RKF president, attorney Kevin Ratiram explained: “We are giving out free treat bags and activity books to children along the route, not just the children who live along the route but children in passing vehicles as well. We expect to donate approximately 650 treat bag with snacks, toys and activity books.
“Last year, due to the physical closure of schools, we did it in a different area (Hermitage/Rambert Village) so this is the second time we are doing a Christmas village drive-through treat. We try to share the wealth around, move the love around to help different people in different communities.”
Speaking to the Express at the start of the toy drive, done in partnership with UNI-TnT, Ratiram who was dressed in a Santa Claus costume said he expected the treat to bring excitement and happiness.
However, he said children should be taught that the greatest gift does not come in a treat bag or toy store.
“Many people have lost their loved ones over the last year, many people have lost their jobs over the last year, so the greatest gift that we could ever have today or receive today is the gift of life.”
Raitram also said that while the RKF was unable to host any of its fund-raising projects in 2020 and 2021 due to restrictions on public gatherings in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the support from companies and well-wishers was overwhelming.
“We would have lost about $300,000 in money that we would otherwise have raised if we were able to do our annual gala dinner and a couple other fundraisers, but would you believe this year when we were packing our treat bags, we literally had difficulty closing the treat bags because of the great amount of things that were donated by a number of companies — chocolates and biscuits and wafers and many, many things donated by companies, donated by our main sponsor UNI-TnT and generous people.”
Ratiram said it was a powerful reminder of the greatness of the human spirit.
“Whilst many of us have been enduring tremendous hardship, there are still many of us who are willing to dip into our pockets and give however small or however large and it is because of people like that that this is all possible and hundreds of children, not just children, adults as well who love to see Santa passing, hundreds of people will have a happy day, a merry day and maybe, by extension, a merry Christmas.”
The event was also attended by Moderator of the Presbyterian Church and vice-president of the RKF Reverend Joy Abdul-Mohan.
She described children as the gems of this country and added: “We are happy that we could come out to the villages (in this area) and make children happy and be able to live out our motto to fuel the hearts of children in Trinidad and Tobago.”