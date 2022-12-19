Santa Claus caused quite a commotion on Friday along High Street in San Fernando by trading in his sleigh and eight flying reindeer for a fire truck and moko-jumbie elves.
Shoppers stopped and pulled out their phones to take pictures of the big, jovial man in the red suit.
Claus was not by himself. Apart from Mrs Claus, who joined him on the fire truck, he was escorted by police. Mr and Mrs Claus greeted and grinned at onlookers as they stopped to pose for a few pictures and give gifts to kids.
Santa Claus and his wife were part of an annual toy drive held by the Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Marisco General Maintenance Company Ltd and the City of San Fernando.
Despite his busy schedule, Santa Claus took a moment to speak to the media and share his Christmas wish for Trinidad and Tobago.
“I just hope that everyone could show love to each other. I hope that peace could prevail and reign over Trinidad, and we could gain some level of prosperity. My hope is that everyone has food to eat, water to drink and love in their lives, homes, and heart,” he said.
“This place is so full of love; loving, understanding and joyful people despite all the economical challenges that I hear about, it is not reflected in the faces of everyone that I meet,” he added.
While most individuals in Trinidad and Tobago don’t have chimneys for Santa Claus to enter, Old St Nicholas stated it is not a problem. He would visit folks by going through the AC units that were connected to their homes.
“I have my tricks,” he remarked with a chuckle.
Santa Claus entered RPM Plaza to give out additional gifts to children.