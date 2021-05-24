crime tape

A Santa Cruz man who fought back against gunmen was shot and killed on Sunday night.

Winston Denni, aka “Shakka”, 42, was multiple times and pronounced dead at hospital.

His brother, Ishabba Denni, was also shot. 

Police have arrested three men in connection with the incident.

A police report said that at shortly before 9 p.m. Denni and his relatives were at their home at Moraldo Trace, Sam Bouchard, Upper Santa Cruz, when two men armed with guns entered the house.

The men ordered the relatives to the floor, but Winston refused and fought back.

Police were told that he attempted to disarm one of the gunmen.

The gunman fired several rounds, which struck Winston and Ishabba.

Winston ran out of the house into the yard where he collapsed.

The gunmen ran out of the house and attempted to escape in nearby track.

Responding police officers too Winston and Ishabba to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Winston was pronounced dead upon arrival and Ishabba was hospitalised in stable condition.

Police retrieved six nine millimetre spent shells from the scene.

North Eastern Division Task Force officers received certain information of men hiding in the bushes in close proximity to where the shooting incident occurred and arrested three suspects.

The suspects are a 21-year-old man of San Juan, a 27-year-old man of Santa Cruz, and a 25 year old man of Laventille.

Sgt Mohammed is continuing investigations.

