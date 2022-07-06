GUNMEN ambushed a crew of workers in Santa Cruz today, killing one man and injuring four others.
Police said that shortly after 9 a.m. Sashaly Ryan, 35 of Barataria along with five other men were at Hololo Road, Santa Cruz when they were approached by two gunmen who opened fire on them.
Ryan, a father of two was struck several times about the body as he shielded one of his co-workers.
Four of his co-workers were shot but their supervisor escaped unharmed. Together they attempted to take Ryan to hospital but they realized that the gunmen had also punctured a tire on the van they arrived in. Minutes later he died on the scene.
Officers from the Santa Cruz Police Station later arrived and took the injured four to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where they remained being treated
Officers from the Homicide Bureau and Crime Scene Unit later visited the scene following which Ryan’s body was moved to the Port of Spain Mortuary.