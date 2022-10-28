The Express attempted to contact the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to confirm whether shots had been fired to deter protesters, but there was no response.
The Express attempted to contact the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to confirm whether shots had been fired to deter protesters, but there was no response.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Independent Senator Paul Richards says there is need to put aside “insular interests” in the…
Protest action continued in Santa Flora yesterday morning, with SS Erin Road being blocked b…
Trinidad and Tobago was yesterday placed under an Adverse Weather Alert #4—Orange Level, and…
Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Kelvin Morris says the Tobago Regional Health…
Breast cancer awareness month is commemorated in October annually, to increase awareness of …
An Arima man was ambushed and killed by gunmen in Sangre Grande on Thursday evening.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Independent Senator Paul Richards says there is need to put aside “insular interests” in the…
Protest action continued in Santa Flora yesterday morning, with SS Erin Road being blocked b…
Trinidad and Tobago was yesterday placed under an Adverse Weather Alert #4—Orange Level, and…
Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Kelvin Morris says the Tobago Regional Health…
Breast cancer awareness month is commemorated in October annually, to increase awareness of …
An Arima man was ambushed and killed by gunmen in Sangre Grande on Thursday evening.