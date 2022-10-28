Victor Roberts

SHOTS FIRED: Victor Roberts
Protest action continued in Santa Flora yesterday morning, with SS Erin Road being blocked by residents despite a heavy police presence.
 
United National Congress (UNC) coordinator for the area Victor Roberts told the Express police and the Fire Service were on the scene from as early as 6 a.m. to clear the blocked roads.
 
He claimed that shots were fired at young men in the area, in an attempt to deter protests. He said no residents were injured.
 
“There were persons who were leaving their homes and coming onto the pavement, some heading to open their stalls and so on. The police were just randomly ‘raffing’ men and women and shortly after realising they had nothing to do with it, releasing them. What I was told was that there were three youths and when they saw what was happening, they ran into Jacob Settlement where several shots were fired in their direction,” said Roberts in a telephone interview.
 
According to Roberts, the roads remained blocked for a short period, causing traffic to stall along SS Erin Road and the adjoining road with traffic incoming from Point Fortin.
 
However, regional corporation equipment soon arrived and cleared the blockages.
 
He said protesters were determined to continue their efforts in an attempt to highlight the high cost of living, unemployment, rising food prices and poor infrastructure in the area. Many residents, he said, were suffering as a result of the Petrotrin refinery closure and rising costs.
 
“The people are just fed up, the Government closed down Petrotrin that was the lifesaver of the south-western area and it caused a ripple effect on the downstream and even businesses providing food and employment... where they raised the gas prices, things increased and people can’t seem to provide food,” he said.
 
“There are children not going to school, I had to help parents with textbooks and so on, which are very, very expensive. La Brea, Fyza­bad and so on, the people are desperate and they decide they have to take some kind of action to force the authorities to rethink their position on that fuel cost,” he added.
The Express attempted to contact the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to confirm whether shots had been fired to deter protesters, but there was no ­response.
 
—Khamarie Rodriguez

