The body of a young woman found on the Queen’s Park Savannah, has been identified.
It is that of 24-year-old Gabriella Rafael, of Diego Martin.
Rafael was the mother of five children. She was last seen on Sunday when she dropped off one of her children at the home of their father.
An autopsy can now be done. Police suspect sexual assault and strangulation.
Rafael's body was discovered in a clump of vegetation on Monday afternoon, near the Grand Stand on the southern side of the Queen’s Park Savannah.
Her lower body was naked. Her clothing appeared to have been pulled up around her chest area.
Family saw that Rafael’s mother died when she was young and she grew up in poverty with brothers and her father.
They also say that she had a mental health condition.
“This girl didn’t have an easy life from seeing her in Diego (Martin). She always with her kids. Looks what someone did. Leave five kids motherless. Wickedness” said someone who knew her.
Anther friend commented “I can't believe it, but you will always be missed by a lot of us. I cannot cope. May your soul rest in peace my good friend, my sister, my everything. I promise you I will make sure your son is well taken care of. I miss you.”
“This is so sad. Just last week Thursday she pass through the karaoke to sing. She said it was her birthday. Fly high smallie” another wrote.
The savannah was the scene of the infamous killing of Japanese national Asami Nagakiya.
Nagakiya’s body was found under a tree during the Carnival of February 10, 2016.
A post-mortem revealed that she was strangled. Following a review of the evidence on March 18th, 2021, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard expressed satisfaction that the investigation was thoroughly done. He concluded that all the evidence pointed to one suspect, David Allen who was killed in a police-involved shooting on December 12, 2016, in Woodbrook.
The DPP advised that the matter be closed.