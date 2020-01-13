A 39-year-old woman who says she is drifting towards death is making a heartfelt appeal for a life-saving gift.
Freya Baksh said she was diagnosed with renal failure last June and her kidneys are barely functioning, but she is not prepared to sit idly by and wait until her name reaches the top of the national organ donor transplant list.
Baksh, a sales representative, is now on a mission to find a living donor before her time runs out.
“My 13-year-old daughter is a match but the doctors said she is too young. My sister is diabetic and hypertensive so she cannot do it, and there is no on else. I went to the doctor on Saturday (January 4) and he told me plain that I am at a late stage in this disease. He said I need a donor urgently. He placed me on the national list but he said I can die before my name comes up. I am not going to wait to die,” she said.
Baksh posted her story to social media last week Monday, pleading for someone to save her life.
She wrote: “I am 39 years old and the mother of a beautiful and intelligent 13-year-old daughter. I want to remain in my daughter’s life as I myself lost my mother when I was a baby.”
Baksh undergoes dialysis treatment three times a week. In an interview with the Express on Wednesday, Baksh said she had a normal life until last June, when her feet began swelling.
Baksh said she worked as a sales representative and cared for her only child.
“I was normal, no illness. I noticed my feet were swelling, then I would walk a short distance and have difficulty breathing. I went to the doctor and found that my kidneys were infected. We did further tests and realised it was at a late stage and I was in urgent need of a kidney transplant,” she said. Baksh said she now depends on her husband and daughter to assist her in doing simple things.
Her blood type is B-positive.
“I am begging for someone to save my life,” she said. “I don’t want to leave my child behind. Please, I will be forever grateful.”
Since her post, Baksh said, several people have called promising to get tested. Anyone willing to help Baksh can contact her at 742-6282 or 488-4484.