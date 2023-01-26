Save your life...read

SOD-TURNING FOR LIBRARY: Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings, centre, the Member of Parliament for La Horquetta/Talparo; Communication Minister Symon de Nobriga, second from left, Nalis chairman Neil Parsanlal left, UDeCOTT director Jade Brown, second from right, and UDeCOTT CEO Tamica Charles-Phillips, right, turn the sod for the La Horquetta Public Library at a ceremony at La Horquetta yesterday. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY