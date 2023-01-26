Save your life...read

The Government plans to spend $42 million taxpayers’ dollars to construct the La Horquetta Public Library.
And while the library is being hailed as an enhancement to the community and surrounding areas, the Nalis chairman hopes that it will have an impact on the lives of young black males in the areas.
During the sod-turning ceremony yesterday at Phase 4, La Horquetta, Minister of Communication and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Symon de Nobriga said the 12,000-book collection, state-of-the-art library is scheduled to be completed in the next 18 months.
“I can assure you that upon completion in the next 18 months, the La Horquetta public library will be recognised not only for its architectural stateliness but as a major contributor to the growth, development and stability of the La Horquetta community.
“We anticipate that this $42 million investment in the people of this community will also be a major source of inspiration for the adjacent community of Greenvale as well as the wider community.”
He added that the library will consist of three floors.
The ground floor will feature a 150-seating capacity auditorium, a 210-capacity amphitheatre, a Nalis store with items for sale and commercial spaces for rent.
The first floor will feature the library’s collections, multiple computer stations and three multi-functional conference rooms for rent as well.
And, the second floor of the library will store all the adult, young adult, senior and kid categories.
The library will also include elevators.
As a statutory authority, Nalis relies entirely on government subvention.
For those wondering why so much money is being spent on physical libraries when we live in a digital age where books and information are easily accessible through the use of devices, de Nobriga said libraries are not just storehouses for books.
Instead, modern libraries are all about providing equal and equitable access for all and levelling the playing field for schoolchildren from disadvantaged communities and homes without Internet access.
Choose a library instead of violence
Echoing similar sentiments yesterday, former government minister and chairman of the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) Neil Parsanlal singled out young black males as he urged them to use libraries as an alternative to a life of violence.
Parsanlal said, “Today’s ceremony is not simply about turning the sod to mark construction of a new library. Today is about setting a path for the future of La Horquetta and its surrounding communities as well as the future of all its residents.”
He added joining the library could literally save a life.
“It is our hope in Nalis that public libraries will also dispel the notion and myth particularly amongst our young, black male population that reading and learning are luxuries that they can ill afford at this time…
“Violence begins where language ends. When I can no longer express my frustration, I will strike out. When I’ve imbibed the mistaken belief that there are no other options, I will resort to violence.
“Today, I say to all my young, male, black brothers, nephews, sons, stepsons and friends, this public library is your option. Today I say to my young friends, join a library and save your life.”
And representing his constituents, Minister of Youth Development and National Service and MP La Horquetta/Talparo Foster Cummings encouraged La Horquetta residents, especially young people to take full advantage of the library and all of its facilities when it’s completed.
The La Horquetta public library is the first to be constructed since the Rio Claro public library in December 2015.
Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (UDeCOTT) through the selected contractor Power Produced Ltd is expected to complete the library by July next year.