Paul Mathura and Ramdial Balram were born 12 days apart, 56 years ago.
They spent their entire lives in the village of Gobin near Princes Town, best friends from childhood into adulthood.
As with most others in the village, both ended up working for Caroni (1975) Ltd, and the big farmers, Mathura in the field engineer department, Balram cutting and bundling the cane.
This was what they were doing when the government of the time closed the company in 2003 and then shut down the Usine Ste Madeleine sugar factory four years later.
It brought to an end Trinidad’s 300-year-old history of sugar production, and its railroad transportation network, and convulsed the lives of tens of thousands of people whose entire existence revolved around the rhythm of the harvest.
It took a generation, but these former sugarcane villages of Central and South Trinidad have prospered, the children of the cane finding work in the trades and professional class, opening businesses and making good money from the sale of real estate once considered scorned countryside and lagoon.
Last train
But not everyone left the land.
Mathura and Balram stayed, building a ranch house and moving onto an abandoned Caroni Ltd compound on the former Brothers Sugar Estate, Garth Road, Princes Town, where they began planting short crops, and rearing milking cattle and goats.
And when the scrap metal scavengers showed up at the place, these two friends were waiting with some big boulders and rum shop-quality cuss, successfully chasing off the iron termites who were then going about the sugar belt, dismantling anything from factory equipment and bridges to entire locomotives.
In protecting the site, Mathura and Balram saved what has become the last undisturbed sugar-era silo left on the island.
The compound was part of the holdings of British company Tate and Lyle which, from acquisitions that began in 1937, came to own almost all of Trinidad’s sugar operations until the economic and social tumult post-Independence led to the purchase of it sugar interests by the State, and the formation of Caroni (1975) Ltd.
That silo was once filled with chopped cane stalks that would be mixed with molasses to feed the mules and oxen that powered some of the machines, and which were the beasts of burden ploughing the fields and pulling cane carts from the fields to the weighing scales and boilers.
The silo, made of reinforced concrete embedded deep in the ground, has not been used for many decades.
But it’s so perfectly preserved that it could be used today, along with the nearby water trough, office building, stable and storehouse.
Back then, with the horse-riding estate managers and overseers living in the hilltop houses, the facility was surrounded by the barrack houses of the cane labourers and by fields of rice and dasheen, with an open-air market that also served as the location for the stick fights and Hosay festival no longer observed in this area.
It was the place where the labourers would come for their pay, and later, where the Caroni Ltd workers and the farmers and planters would transact their business.
The Brothers Estate was important enough to earn a passenger “halt” on the network of the Trinidad Government Railway between Williamsville and Princes Town, according to historian/researcher Glen Beadon, who said there was a schedule train stop there from Monday to Saturday.
With mechanisation and the increasing use of tractors, taskers and rail cars, the animals were not needed, making obsolete a silo so old that no one can remember it not being there.
Young at heart
No one except Paul Mathura’s grandmother.
Her name is Rookmin “Moi” Mathura, 106 years old, and one of the most interesting people you will ever meet.
When we met her last week at a relative’s home not far from Gobin Village, she was bopping to the beat of some gangster music being played out of a grandchild’s car, and complaining about how her hair looked after a recent haircut, and that she needed a manicure.
The first-born child to the children of indentured labourers, she never attended school and never learned to read or write. She was a child bride at age nine, but lived with her parents until age 14 before moving in with her husband, Mathura Sookhoo.
Her entire working life, from age 13, was spent on that Brothers Estate working every menial task, from toting manure to cutting the cane, going home on evenings carrying buckets of water in each hand and one on the head, walking past the ruins of the “white man’s” house, dating to the 19th century when the area was first developed into estates.
Rookmin, whose father lived to age 110, would have 14 children, three of whom died in infancy. Her last child she delivered when she was 52.
Fluent in Hindu, the drum and traditional wedding songs, Rookmin can recall when the entire area was fields of cane, when roads were all but non-existent, but ironically, where you could walk to the train stop, and get on a train and go as far as Sangre Grande, Siparia and Port of Spain, and also to Princes Town, a place the elders still refer to as “Nissan”, a corruption of the town’s original name—Mission.
One more thing.
Rookmin, who became a widow at age 64, is fearless.
With only a thumbprint as her identification mark on that passport, she had been flying frequently into JFK International in New York, USA, alone, to meet up with youngest daughter, Cinty.
This orhni-wearing great-great-grandmother, hitting the casino and seeing the Manhattan skyline from the Hudson, has lived to see the world.
The last time she flew was at age 102. She intends surviving this pandemic and travelling again.
NOTE: There is a similar silo along the M2 Ring Road near Picton Village, near Debe. During the development of the land there for housing, an excavator operator was in the act of tearing it down when stopped. A silo on the Cedar Hill estate yard is hidden behind vegetation and the one in Harmony Hall, Gasparillo has been demolished.
