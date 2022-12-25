Daniel Borden

A visit to Grafton beach on Friday turned tragic for 19-year-old Daniel Borden, after he tried to save his friend who got into difficulty at sea. Instead, Borden was pulled under by the currents.

According to one witness, the incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday, when Borden and his friends were at Grafton Beach.

During the visit, Elijah Maximin got into difficulty while at sea. Borden, who was on the shoreline, jumped into the choppy waters to ­attempt to save him.

Maximin, returned to shore, but Borden was pulled in by the currents. He drowned and his body was recovered by rescuers.

His body was removed to the Scarborough Mortuary.

An autopsy is to be performed to determine the cause of death.

Rough-seas alert

On Friday, the Trini­dad and Tobago Meteo­rological Service issued a hazardous seas alert, to remain in effect until next Wednesday at 12 noon.

The alert warned that large breaking waves near 3.5 metres, due to long period swells, have been observed along nearshore, north-exposed coastlines of Trinidad and Tobago. Choppy conditions are also likely, especially along northern-facing coastlines in the Gulf of Paria.

Conditions will be amplified during high tides and exacerbated at spring tides, it added.

Seafarers were warned to expect large battering waves, dangerous conditions for swimming and small craft operations, very high surf and dangerous rip currents near affected coastlines.

