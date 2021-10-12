A FORMER prison inmate has been awarded $32,000 by the High Court after he suffered severe burns when a pot of scalding hot tea fell on him in 2019.
At the time, the prisoner, Michael Pemberton, and another inmate were moving the large pot of garlic tea that was to be served to other inmates as part of their morning rations.
But while doing so, Pemberton slipped and fell on the wet floor in the dishwashing section of the ration room resulting in the tea spilling on both prisoners.
According to Pemberton’s evidence in a negligence claim he brought against the Office of the General he suffered major burns to his hands and feet.
On Monday, Justice Frank Seepersad partially ruled in Pemberton’s favour and awarded him 80 per cent of the $40,000 he was initially seeking.
The reason for this was because Justice Seepersad said Pemberton was partially responsible for his injuries since he had failed to complain to prison authorities that the floor was wet and slippery before performing the task.
“The Claimant had a responsibility as well to protect himself and to not willfully assume a risk,” said the judge.
At the time of the injury, he was serving a sentence of 30 months’ hard labour at the Port of Spain Prison.
Attorneys Joseph Sookoo and Abigail Roach appeared on behalf of Pemberton while the State was represented by attorneys Tinuke Gibbons-Glenn and Justay Guerra.