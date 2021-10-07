Attorney General Faris ¬Al-Rawi has accused Opposition ¬Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar of ¬improperly engaging in calculatedly scandalous and highly defamatory statements in raising questions with respect to an agreement between himself and Vincent Nelson, QC.
The following is the AG’s response to questions from the Express based on comments Persad-Bissessar made on Monday:
“It is material to note as reported in the press on Saturday, October 2, 2021, that the several criminal charges against former attorney general Mr Anand Ramlogan in two cases and against Mr Ramlogan and Mr (Gerald) Ramdeen in a separate case came up before the Chief Magistrate on Friday, October 1, 2021, and that these cases are next fixed to come back to the court in the first week of November 2021 as the filing of indictments are being considered.
It is public knowledge that I am a central witness in the criminal proceedings against Mr Ramlogan.
The Leader of Opposition has in my view improperly engaged in calculatedly scandalous and highly defamatory statements which I completely and totally reject and which I will address with the relevant authorities.
It would be easy for me to rubbish Mrs Persad-Bissessar. Regrettably however your questions and the calculatedly scandalous and ridiculous allegations of Mrs Persad-Bissesar go into a discussion on issues before the courts.
In the circumstances it would be unwise of me to engage in a discussion of this topic in public, as it would be unwise of you to publish any such discussion given that there are pending criminal proceedings to which this topic and your questions may be relevant.
The sub judice rule applies here to protect the fairness of the criminal process which might be affected by undue publicity.”