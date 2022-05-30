Scary incident at Bacchanal Road fete in Tarouba

Caesar’s Army, the promoters of the Bacchanal Road fete at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Monday night, has confirmed an “incident” involving a patron.
The “incident” involved a woman who ended up under the wheels of a cart being towed by a music truck moving along the road outside the stadium during the height of the party that began Sunday afternoon and ended during the night.
The event was sold out a week before it was held.
Hours after the event was over, news began circulating on social media that a woman had been “dragged by the drinks truck”, and that the “wheels rolled over her body”, leaving her in hospital with broken limbs.
A witness to incident said the woman got caught between the music truck and the cart being towed, and the cart rolled over her.
It happened shortly before 7p.m.
Video and photographs from the scene show the woman prostrate on the ground, while paramedics work to secure her on a stretcher, to be taken to hospital.
However, Caesar’s Army issued a statement on social media, stating, “We acknowledge the claim being made about an incident with a patron/committee member at our recent event and are pleased to report that there were no major injuries or “broken limbs” as claimed. We ask that you refrain from spreading further misinformation about the incident”.
However, at around 7p.m Monday, Caesar’s Army issued a second statement “to confirm that there was an incident involving a cart and one of our very own committee members”.
“We are in constant in constant communication with our team member and her family and are happy to report that’s she is in good spirits and recovering well. We’ve noted that inaccurate rumors are in circulation and wish to clarify that no major injuries or “broken bones” were sustained as is being claimed….Caesar’s Army takes the well being of each and every patron as top priority at our events”.