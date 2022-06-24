Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says since the full reopening of schools last April, student attendance has averaged around 70 per cent and teacher attendance has averaged around 90 per cent at primary and secondary schools.
In response to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark at the Senate sitting yesterday, Gadsby-Dolly said data is not collected specifically on absence of students based on Covid-19-related matters.
Mark asked the minister to indicate whether the attendance of students would normally average around 70 per cent given the full resumption of school or whether this figure was cause for some worry for the Education Ministry.
The minister said the figure is comparable to pre-Covid times.
She added that given the reality that there were students, teachers and staff members who would have had Covid-19 or who would have been in quarantine, there would have been absences from school.
Mark asked again if the 70 per cent attendance should generate concern to the ministry having regard to the fact that there is a 30 per cent absence of students at the nation’s schools.
Gadsby-Dolly noted that this is term three and the Form Five and Form Six students are away from school due to exams, as well as Standard Five students having completed their examinations, so the figures are comparable to pre-Covid times. She reiterated that we are in a pandemic and there will be both students and teachers away from the schools because of getting the virus or being quarantined.
Mark earlier asked the minister to state whether online classes will still be utilised to address the concerns of parents not wanting to send their children to school in light of the high number of Covid-19 cases.
She said with the resumption of face-to-face school, as discussed with stakeholders, schools have reverted to the principles that guide the provision of educational material to absent students by principals and teachers, i.e. principals will make decisions about this on a case-by-case basis depending on the circumstances — illness or unavoidable absence being usual factors which would lead teachers to make the decision to provide educational materials to students not in physical attendance.
“However, no teacher is mandated to deliver synchronous online sessions to students with the resumption of face-to-face classes. All students are expected to attend school physically unless excused by their principals based on the usual circumstances which guide such excuses,” she said.
Mark further asked whether Government will implement any measures to address these negative impacts of online learning on students such as fatigue, social isolation, anxiety and stress.
Gadsby-Dolly said the Education Ministry has a well-established student support system that has seen success in treating students displaying psychological issues such as, but not limited to, fatigue, social isolation, anxiety and stress.
She said at the onset of the pandemic, the Student Support Services Division continued its multi-disciplinary approach to student intervention by transforming its processes to an online modality.
The minister said students will also participate in a two-week orientation at the start of the upcoming third term specifically targeting mental health issues observed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She said, if required, additional sessions will be conducted during the term.