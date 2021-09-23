The Ministry of Education has issued Guidelines for the Physical Re-Opening of Schools on Monday October 4, for fully vaccinated students of Forms 4 to 6.
In a statement on Thursday afternoon, the Ministry said that national vaccination drive signaled a hopeful start for the safe return of our students to the physical classroom. The State has provided vaccines for the nation’s citizens from age twelve and above. To date, over one million doses have been administered to citizens, including thirty-nine thousand, one hundred and twenty to citizens between the ages of twelve and eighteen.
As such, Government has further taken the decision to approve the phased return of some fully vaccinated students to physical classrooms for face-to-face instruction.
On October 4, secondary schools throughout Trinidad and Tobago will re-open for fully vaccinated students of Forms 4 to 6, to facilitate face-to-face instruction and practical sessions.
The Education Ministry said it conducted several rounds of consultation with all key stakeholders and the recognized majority union and has communicated the guidelines and operational requirements to Principals of all Secondary Schools. Teachers who are timetabled to deliver instruction to fully vaccinated students of Forms 4 - 6 are required to report for duty at their assigned schools to deliver instruction via the face-to-face modality. Physical attendance notwithstanding, teachers are encouraged to utilize blended methods of curriculum delivery.
The Ministry has begun the distribution of laptops and WiFi devices to teachers and students for additional support to schools for the blended learning modality, and Substitute Teachers are being identified to temporarily fill teaching vacancies.
Principals are required to submit an Individual School Reopening Plan, based on an MOE template, to their line Supervisors which identifies the measures by which students of Forms 4 to 6 who are not attending school physically will have access to educational material.