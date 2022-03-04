A male pupil of Signal Hill Secondary School in Tobago was in a stable condition at Scarborough General Hospital yesterday, after he was chopped by another pupil on the school compound just after 10.30 a.m.
Reports said the boys had a dispute over a female pupil which escalated into a fight, during which one chopped the other with a Chinese chopper.
Other pupils involved in the fracas were to be interviewed by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Child Protection Unit, at Shirvan Road Police Station.
There was an early dismissal of classes at Signal Hill Secondary, as the matter was raised during a staff meeting.
The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Education confirmed receiving news of the incident, which is actively being investigated.
—Elizabeth Williams