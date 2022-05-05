Police need help in locating 14-year-old Jada Valentine.
The girl, of Ridgewood Gardens, Phase one, Golconda, was last seen on Tuesday.
Jana is of mixed descent, five feet, four inches tall, slim built with a light brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a white shortsleeve shirt, a yellow and blue tie, a brown pleated skirt, and a pair of black sneakers with black socks.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Fernando Police Station at 652-2858 or 800TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911, or any police station or share the information on the TTPS App.