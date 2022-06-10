The 15-year-old girl charged in relation to the stabbing of a Williamsville Secondary School pupil has been placed on $50,000 bail.
The girl said she was not guilty to the charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of a weapon, a knife, with intent to wound as she appeared before Justice Jade Rodriguez at the Children’s Court on Friday.
Both of her parents were present during the virtual hearing. The girl was represented by attorneys Petronilla Basdeo, Amy Harripaul and Genevieve Thompson
Her father was placed as her surety in relation to her bail. As conditions of bail, the form two pupil is not to have any contact with the 15-year-old female victim or cause any party to contact the girl, including through social media.
State attorney Nikeisha Leben prosecuted during the matter which was adjourned to July 21.