POLICE have detained two teenage girls and a man in connection with the hijacking and robbery of a taxi driver in Tuesday night.
The girls – aged 17 and 18 - were detained officers intercepted the vehicle following a high-speed chase across the southern and central police divisions.
The victim, a 39-year-old man, was bundled into the trunk of the car, but escaped by unlocking the trunk and jumping onto the road while the vehicle was in motion.
He ran for more than two kilometres to the home of a relative, then went to the police station and alerted officers about the crime.
Using the vehicle's GPS to locate it, police intercepted the vehicle at Couva, and arrested the three suspects.
The victim, Dexter Rooplal, fell victim while plying his trade with a white Nissan Tiida, which he had for hire on a 'work-to-own' basis.
When the Express visited his home, Rooplal was not there, but his father, Joseph Baptiste, related the near-death ordeal.
Baptiste said obtained his taxi-badge about two years ago, after working as a 'ph' driver previously.
On Tuesday night, Rooplal was plying the car for hire between the Siparia to Fyzabad route, when a passenger stole his phone.
Despite the theft, Baptiste said his son continued working, and around 9 p.m. when he approached the Fyzabad taxi stand, he picked up the two girls and the man.
The male 'passenger' sat in the rear with one of the girls, and the other girl sat in the front passenger seat.
They asked to be taken to Market Road at Siparia.
Joseph related, "When they reached there, he (Rooplal) got a gun-butt to the back of the head from the man sitting behind him. He made him (Rooplal) come out of the car.
The women joined in the attack, said Baptiste.
"They hit him some cuff. They were trying to put him on the ground to lie down. One of the girls said, 'shoot him', the next girl said, 'don't shoot him'. He said he was watching them in their faces, begging them, pleading and crying not to kill him. He begged. He cried. He told them 'go with the car'. They couldn't put him to lie down because he had some size. He said, "Daddy if they had only put me to lie down they would have killed me". They decided to put him in the trunk. "
"They didn't tie his hands and he picked the lock of the trunk because he is a straightener. He jumped out. He heard one of the girls shouted, "Look he running!'. They let go a shot behind him. He said he never ran so in his life", said the father.
Baptiste said that his son went to the home of a relative, then contacted the owner of the car who used the GPS to inform the police about its location.
Police tracked the car as it drove from San Fernando, on the bypass then to Marabella.
An all-points-bulletin was issued and officers of the Southern Division spotted the vehicle and chased it along the Southern Main Road until Couva where it was intercepted around 12.30 a.m. Wednesday.
Baptiste said he was told the driver of the car ran into the bushes in an attempt to escape, leaving the girls in the vehicle.
However, police chased and apprehended the male suspect.
Baptise said it was the first time his son was attacked by criminals.
"I told him, 'God was with you. Your time didn't reach'," the father told his son.
Baptiste said he believed that some women were engaging in criminal activities.
"Women are the ones who take in front to stop cars while the man hiding in the bush. Women does stop the car and the man hiding in the bush. I am sorry for my son, but I am glad he is alive. He said all he thought about at the time was his mother", said Baptiste.