TWO secondary schoolgirls were taken to hospital on Monday after they allegedly consumed an acid for cleaning jewellery, believing it to be an alcoholic beverage.
The liquid was brought to the school by another female classmate, who had allegedly posted images of the bottle containing the liquid on her social media.
A police report on the incident from the north-eastern police division stated that at around 12.15 p.m. on Monday the father and mother of a Form three pupil brought their child to the station.
The teenager in the presence of her parents allegedly told police that on Sunday she posted on her what’s app status images of a glass bottle containing a transparent liquid which she believed to be puncheon.
This posting reportedly amassed over 300 views, with her classmates being part of the viewing audience.
One of her classmates requested she bring the ‘puncheon’ to school for their consumption, the report said.
The next day, the schoolgirl hid the bottle in her school bag and took it to the secondary school.
At around 8.15 a.m. she was accompanied by two classmates to the female toilets, where they opened the bottle.
The schoolgirl poured the liquid into the metal cap of the bottle, then allegedly served one of her classmates with the drink.
The three then returned to their classroom.
Other pupils learned of the incident and another female classmate requested a sample of the alcoholic beverage, which she was allegedly given.
The schoolgirl noticed her two classmates exhibiting unusual symptoms and contacted her brother, who is the owner of the bottle.
She allegedly confessed to him to smuggling the bottle to school and serving the contents to her classmates.
The brother allegedly was told that the bottle did not contain an alcoholic beverage but was an acid used to clean jewelry.
The authorities were alerted and the schoolgirls were conveyed to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.
They were treated and discharged.
The bottle has been seized by the police and investigations are continuing.