POLICE have detained two teenage girls and a man in connection with the hijacking and robbery of a taxi driver in Tuesday night.
The girls – aged 17 and 18 - were detained officers intercepted the vehicle following a high speed chase across the southern and central police divisions.
The victim, a 39 year old man, was bundled into the trunk of the car, but escaped by jumping onto the road.
He went to the police station alerted officers about the crime.
Police officers intercepted the vehicle and arrested the three suspects.
Police are searching for a fourth suspect.
It was reported that around he was plying his trade with his white Nissan Tiida when around 9 p.m. he picked up a woman and two men near the Fyzabad taxi stand.
He said that they asked to be taken to Market Road at Siparia.
Along the journey, one of the men placed a firearm to his head and announced a hold up.
The men forced the victim out of the driver’s seat and into the trunk of the car.
The victim said he heard the criminals say that he (the taxi driver) had seen their faces and they would “deal with him”.
With the vehicle in motion, the victim opened the trunk and jumped on to roadway.
He made his way to the nearest police station and reported the incident.
Officers took him for medical treatment.
Southern and South-Western Police are continuing investigations.