Schools evacuated over threat to bomb and kill

The Education Ministry says there have been bomb threats at schools across Trinidad and Tobago.
The threat came in an email to some schools.
The content of the email was described as “graphic” and spoke to an intent to do harm across the country.
In all cases pupils were evacuated.
The police were informed, along with the Ministry of National Security and Fire Services.
Principals were advised to update parents on what was happening.
Pupils have been sent to recreation grounds and other muster points as the schools are searched.
Among the schools affected – Presentation College San Fernando and Chaguanas, The St Augustine Girls, and ASJA colleges, Bishop Centenary Girls in Woodbrook, and Signal Hill, Tobago.
The street outside the Woodbrook school was blocked off by police and fire officers.
No explosive devices had been found as of 11a.m.