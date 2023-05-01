Scotiabank Foundation and United Way have given their support to the pan music programme at Mucurapo Boys’ and Girls’ RC Primary Schools.
The pupils are now benefiting from new pans donated by the Scotiabank Foundation through United Way Trinidad and Tobago’s (UWTT) Building Bridges to Success Programme which aims to help build strong foundational skills to ensure there is an increasing number of children learning to read by age eight or Standard Two. In addition to supporting parents and teachers to help children better engage in the learning process as well as language development and social emotional learning, the programme promotes Out of School time (OST) play opportunities through music and sport.
The main objectives of the Building Bridges Out-of-School Time Play Programme are to promote the importance of OST programmes, as complementary to academic curricula, to the overall holistic development of children; and to ensure that children with different learning styles, marginalised and at-risk children have equitable access to the OST programme as a way to improve wellbeing and school success. The pans are currently housed in a newly established music room at Mucurapo Boys’ for use by both schools. Two hundred and fifty pupils from Mucurapo Boys’ and 500 pupils from Mucurapo Girls’ will benefit from the introduction of the pans, Scotiabank said in a news release last week.
Gail Sooknarine, United Way CEO designate said, “Music has been shown to reduce stress, assist in brain development and improve social skills in children. At UWTT, we have incorporated the steelpan, our indigenous instrument, into our Building Bridges Programme, something we think important to support. We thank Scotiabank Foundation for its contribution towards making this possible.”
Lyle Reece, principal St Mary’s Mucurapo Boys’ RC expressed his delight in having the instruments as part of the school’s music programme.
“Scotiabank Foundation and United Way Trinidad and Tobago have brought ‘nothing but the best’ to the shores of our school. Through the Building Bridges Programme, and now through the intervention of these steelpan instruments, the students will ‘play a tune of excellence’ in all their endeavours,” he said,
Gayle Pazos, senior VP and managing director, Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago highlighted the bank’s support for pan education, stating “introducing young ones to the steelpan not only promotes a passion for our national instrument, but also helps develop their academic, social and physical skills.
“We are proud to collaborate with UWTT and invest in initiatives such as this one, that provide opportunities for our youth to develop and grow.”
