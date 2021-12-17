crime scene

A 21 year old mother of three was killed on Thursday afternoon during an altercation near her Quash Trace, Sangre Grande home.

Police said that around 4.05 p.m. Tericia Phillip, her mother, Catherine Campo and other relatives were liming near a shop at the corner of Sunset Drive and High Street when the relative accosted Campo.

Police said that Phillip tried speaking to the relative and begged her to go home.

The woman instead withdrew a pair of scissors and stabbed Phillip several times to her neck. She then ran off.

A relative took Phillip to the Sangre Grande Hospital but she died while receiving treatment.

Sangre Grande police later detained the suspect. She was being questioned up to last night.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TOP JOB FOR JACOB

TOP JOB FOR JACOB

TRINIDAD and Tobago has a new acting Commissioner of Police (CoP), following Parliament’s approval yesterday of the ­appointment of Deputy CoP McDonald ­Jacob to the position.

The House of Representatives went to a vote following several minutes of deliberation after the debate on Government’s motion to “Approve the nomination of Mr McDonald Jacob to act in the Office of the Commissioner of Police”.

Hinds: Travellers must pay for lying

Hinds: Travellers must pay for lying

National Security Minister Fitz­gerald Hinds said yesterday he is looking forward to the full range of the law being applied, along with the relevant sanctions, with respect to people who are untruthful about their Covid status when giving information for the TTravelPass.

Media house to pay MP for defamation

Media house to pay MP for defamation

GUARDIAN Media Ltd (GML) and one of its journalists have been ordered to pay more than $.3 million to Laventille East/Morvant MP Adrian Leonce for libel stemming from the publication of an article in October 2018.

At a virtual hearing yesterday, Justice Frank Seepersad ordered the media house and journalist Renuka Singh to pay a grand total of $325,000 after the article insinuated Leonce was a “wife beater.”

Relief for doctors

Relief for doctors

Just two days after the Express reported the concerns of junior doctors at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), sweeping changes have been made at the facility.

SDMS granted permission to challenge ban

SDMS granted permission to challenge ban

THE High Court has granted permission to the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) to file judicial review proceedings against the Ministry of Health over the State’s decision to not allow open-pyre cremations for people who died of Covid-19.

Recommended for you