The search of the Maraval residence of businessman and party promoter Adrian Scoon was yesterday described by his attorney as “absolutely unnecessary” and a disproportionate use of the powers of the police.
Scoon, the son of Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, is at the centre of an investigation in which police officers shut down an alleged party on board the MV Ocean Pelican on Boxing Day for operating contrary to the Public Health Ordinance.
Attorney Kiel Taklalsingh said the police were searching for documents that were already in the State’s possession, and that Wednesday’s action, as well as his client’s brief detention and the seizure of a laptop and other documents, was unnecessary.
“The main document they said they were looking for was not in Mr Scoon’s possession. The original copy had already been returned to the Comptroller of the Customs and Excise Division.
“This is something we made known in one of our correspondences last week. Only a copy, which was to be used for the court, was in his possession,” Taklalsingh said.
He said the police could have made a request from the State for the document, instead of inconveniencing his client by searching his home and detaining him briefly.
On Wednesday afternoon, police executed a search warrant at Scoon’s home for the special licence of his Ocean Pelican restaurant, company records and other documents, which may have shown he breached public health regulations on Boxing Day by operating a party boat.
Investigations into this incident are being conducted by acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Wendell Williams.
On Tuesday, the investigators met with Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Roger Gaspard for advice on how best to move forward.
Investigators are hopeful that by today, investigations will be completed and they will have instructions on how to proceed against Scoon.
On Boxing Day, Scoon, along with over 100 people, was detained on the waters off Carenage on the MV Ocean Pelican.
Police are trying to determine if the boat was being used as a party boat in contravention of the Public Health Ordinance.