T&TEC recorded its highest ever consumer electricity demand of 1400.2 megawatts (MW) on Thursday, which was also one of the hottest days.
General Manager of T&TEC, Curvis Francois, said the high temperatures would have likely caused increased usage of air conditioning units, which typically account for the highest percentage of electricity consumption in households. Coupled with the traditional increased usage during the July/August holidays, “the impact on demand is not unexpected”, he said.
In a statement, T&TEC said while it has more than enough installed capacity (2037MW) to meet the surge in demand for electricity, the increased demand does result in increased natural gas usage. Practicing conservation, once safe to do so, will therefore help reduce the impact on the availability of natural gas.
Consider these tips to reduce the energy demand on the grid and lower your electricity bill:
1. Raise the temperature on air conditioning units by a few degrees to minimise the load and use fans to maintain comfort (every degree of cooling increases energy use by six to eight percent).
2. Shield the sun. Close window coverings like blinds and curtains to shield the sun’s rays so that your air conditioning unit does not work harder to keep your home cool.
3. Reduce water heating. Lower the temperature on your tank water heater or turn it off for one or two days; most outdoor water storage tanks will be sufficiently heated by the sun. Avoid using hot water for laundry and doing dishes.
4. Unplug appliances when not in use to prevent energy wastage. Turning off the ceiling fan and/or lights before leaving a room can help lower your energy usage. Common energy wasters include gaming consoles (e.g. Xbox, PS5), stereo systems, personal computers and desktop printers, and TVs. If these must remain plugged in, ensure they are in energy-saving mode.
5. Efficient Lighting. Switch to energy-efficient LEDs, which consume significantly less electricity and generate less heat. Every little bit helps, and collective action can make a difference.