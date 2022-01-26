Investigations have led to 65 people being charged with breaching the public health regulations by gathering in excess of ten people, after they were allegedly found on a boat on January 3.
A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) stated that they were charged by way of summons. The captain and a woman were also charged for holding a public party.
They were all held after officers of the Coastal and Riverine Patrol Unit (CRPU) stopped an alleged party boat at sea on January 3.
It was stated that around 11 pm on January 2, members of the Coastal and Riverine Patrol Unit (CRPU), began an operation in the Western Peninsular. The police said the team maintained surveillance while at Alcan Bay, Chaguaramas, during which time they saw several vehicles entering the area. The officers observed both adult males and females exiting from the vehicles while dressed in what appeared to be clothing for a party and boarding a pirogue at different intervals, which was making trips to an unknown location at sea.
The police later allegedly saw a white 44 square foot catamaran boat, sailing west off Pt Gourde with a large group of persons on board being served drinks and dancing to music. The police instructed the captain of the vessel to stop. The police then went aboard the vessel, which was then taken to the Coast Guard Headquarters at Staubles Bay.
With the assistance of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard personnel a search of the vessel was conducted, where 65 people were allegedly found on board and, in a stairwell compartment, one Sig Sauer pistol fitted with a magazine containing ten rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition was seized.
All persons on board the vessel were taken to the Carenage Police Station, where they were interviewed and released pending further investigations.
Having conducted further investigations all 65 were charged with breach of gathering in excess of ten people contrary to the Public Health Ordinance Regulations 2021. The captain of the vessel along with a female suspect were also charged for holding a public party contrary to Regulation 4(1) (b) of the Public Health Ordinance Regulation 2021 Section (3). Further instructions were received to charge all 65 persons by way of summons.