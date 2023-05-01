Believers must take up the challenge amid hostility and indifference, finding ways to overcome division, according to Archbishop Santiago de Wit Guzmán.
Guzmán, the Apostolic Nuncio to Trinidad, this year presided over the Feast of La Divina Pastora celebrations at the namesake Roman Catholic church in Siparia yesterday.
Hundreds joined the congregation to pay respects to the local La Divina Pastora (Divine Shepherdess) statue, also known as Siparee Mai, bringing to life this year’s theme of the “The Magnificat: Healing canticles of Mary.”
By 10 a.m. the church was filled to capacity, and several worshippers were seated under a tent outside its doors.
Preceding the procession throughout the Siparia town centre, congregants witnessed performances from the Siparia Police Youth Club Steel Orchestra and the prayers of the faithful from several children who had recently received their first communion.
“During these perilous times we pray that you will soften the hearts of men and allow them to change the paths they are on,” said one young man as he voiced his prayer.
And speaking to the attendees, Guzmán said the Virgin Mary’s religious origins should be emulated by the modern church.
He said the patronal feast held on Good Shepherd Sunday (the fourth Sunday after Easter) was a time of joy and hope through which the Church could proclaim victory.
“By going out to the cross he has revealed to us the unconditional love of God for each one of us, each human being. We have come to know the true face of God; the true face of love God has for us. Because of our human condition he offered himself so that we would understand that in our pain, in our tears, in our loneliness, death, we are not alone…” he said.
Guzmán said the religious figure of the Mother of Christ had accepted her fate, interceding for the Church’s members. He said like Mary, congregants should disregard their physical limitations and take on the call of God.
“Mary immediately sees why the lord wants her to be the mother of the saviour. This does not overly confuse her. It does not lead her to see herself or imagine herself better than the person who she is. She has not lost sight of her condition, a small woman in the world of men who has been entrusted with the most unimaginable mystery.
“Mary wants to tell us, to remind us that our experience is not unique and exclusive to the mother of the saviour. The Virgin Mary also showed us too, and wants us to become aware that just like her the lord has called us, visited us, told us that he needs us and has entrusted us with the task. That this should make us rejoice to proclaim his wonders and greatness, proclaim his wonders because he is not ashamed of us,” Guzmán said.
He said all congregants have something to offer and qualities to carry out an important mission.
“...Mary invites us to ask ourselves what the Lord wants from us. He has looked at our littleness to tell us that he is counting on us and we must also ask ourselves these questions:
“What do you want from me, Lord; what do you expect from me and what can I give you? What do you need from me?” he said.
He said the Church had opened an intense process of “praying and discernment”. As a result, he said, it was everyone’s task to face the challenges presented.
He said only through dialogue and the ability to listen, can the Church move forward and raise faith and hope within the world.
Guzmán said, “Being raised for our faith in our world is never easy, it wasn’t before, it is not today, nor will it be tomorrow. Hostility and indifference with which the world responds to those who announce the gospel frees us to seek the best way to build bridges that make meeting and dialogue possible to reflect on what in this church should be changed to prepare the most credible witnesses of God’s love.”
“The virgin Mary, La Divina Pastora, reminds us that the lord will always like who we are even if it is far from us to understand it.
“He wants to help us discover that with his hand we can do great works, transport our reality according to his words and that we have to do this on a personal and community level.
“With your help in our parish community, we can always find the way to help us overcome what divides us, confront what prevents us from recognising ourselves as children of God.”