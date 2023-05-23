It cannot be that an empty bucket has triggered law enforcement, while gun-toting criminals drive freely along the highways, with no police scanners to increase detection, prosecution, and conviction.
These were the words of Member of Parliament for Oropouche East Dr Roodal Moonilal as he commented on an incident where a motorist was ticketed for carrying an empty bucket in his open tray van a couple of weeks ago in Siparia.
A senior police officer told the Express that the alleged offender who is a farmer, was issued two fixed penalty notices for carrying an unsecured load and for driving with a defective number plate.
In a video circulating on social media, the alleged offender expressed shock and outrage that the police officers who were in uniform for a road traffic exercise had intended to issue a ticket to him for not securing the empty bucket in the van tray.
Moonilal commented, “It is an outrage and blatant abuse of office, especially in a land in which 220 murders have already been committed for the year and the police detection rate remains in single digits. The police officer’s insistence on ticketing the farmer is an abomination and an act of obscenity, especially while innocent citizens are slaughtered, aged pensioners are assaulted, and home invasions are commonplace. This raw injustice and blatant misuse of the officer’s authority is an indication of the absence of leadership and strategic purpose in fighting the scourge of crime in Trinidad and Tobago.
The Oropouche East MP continued, “This is unbecoming of and undermining the ‘excellent” rating received by the CoP. It is also another worrying insight that the authorities cannot deal with crime and that an empty bucket provokes the heavy hand of the law. COP Ms Harewood-Christopher is strongly urged to reign in her officers and instruct them to target gangsters, murderers, rapists, and other violent and brutal criminals. The Commissioner herself should seek to ensure that the hundreds of non-functional CCTV cameras are repaired and put to urgent use.”
“In a country with a high food import bill, farmers make a valued contribution toward feeding nationals and deserve appreciation and honour, not persecution and senseless ticketing. Surely, discretion and issuing warnings are options for these mundane threats. It is overdue that Ms Harewood-Christopher leads her troops effectively to challenge the crime curse that has made Trinidad and Tobago the sixth most violent society on earth.
pensioners are assaulted, and home invasions are commonplace. This raw injustice and blatant misuse of the officer’s authority is an indication of the absence of leadership and strategic purpose in fighting the scourge of crime in Trinidad and Tobago. This is unbecoming of and undermining the ‘excellent’ rating received by the CoP,” he said.