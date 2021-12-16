Scotiabank Trinidad and Tobago yesterday reported profit after tax of $604 million for the year ended October 31, 2021, an increase of $83 million, or 16 per cent, over its results for 2020.
The majority Canadian-owned bank, which is listed on the T&T Stock Exchange, reported total revenue for its 2021 financial year of $1.73 billion, which was 2.69 per cent lower than in 2020.
Scotiabank realised substantial reductions in its expenditure with non-interest expenses declining to $701.98 million in 2021, from $757.34 million in 2020. The bank also experienced a 52.8 per cent reduction in its net impairment losses on loans, which declined to $108.52 million in 2021 from $229.91 million in 2020.
Commenting on the results, Scotiabank’s local managing director, Gayle Pazos, said that 2021 was a year of unique challenges faced by the country and the group.
“The economic environment remains subdued as consumer demand and investment are below pre-pandemic levels and we continue to experience relatively high levels of Covid-19 cases.
“Notwithstanding these headwinds, The Group has recorded improved financial performance, driven by lower net impairment losses on loans and reduced operating expenditure.”
Pazos said Scotiabank T&T continues to exercise prudent risk management, and the credit quality of the loan portfolio has remained relatively stable with a ratio of non-accrual loans to total loans of 2.3 per cent.
The banking executive said the Scotia T&T customers are increasingly demanding safe and efficient ways to do their banking and the bank has put its digital offerings at the forefront of its drive to fulfil customers’ expectations.
“We have seen over 3.4 million online and mobile transactions, and through continued feedback from ongoing customer surveys, we continue to enhance both our digital and non-digital offerings,” said Pazos.
The bank said total dividends paid for 2021 would be $3.50, which included a special dividend of $0.85. The $3.50 per share dividend for 2021 is 55 per cent higher than the $2.25 in 2020. Scotiabank Caribbean Holdings Ltd holds 50.9 per cent of the T&T subsidiary’s shares.
The bank also noted that its dividend payout in 2021 was 102 per cent compared with 76 per in 2020.