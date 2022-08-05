Scrap dealer charged

A businessman is expected to appear before a Chaguanas Magistrate today, charged with receiving stolen items belonging to the Ministry of Works and Transport.
Sumit Chadna, 32, of Chaguanas, was charged with the offence on Thursday, after being arrested at his Cunupia business place on Wednesday.
This follows an intensive police investigation into the report of a quantity of iron materials being stolen from the MOWT compound in Caroni, sometime between July 29 and August 2.
Officers found the material at a scrap iron business in the Cunupia district.