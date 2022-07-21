Allan Ferguson, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Scrap Iron Dealers Association (TTSIDA), was in a fighting mood on Thursday as he addressed the issue of some scrap yards engaging in the purchase of materials they know to be stolen.
Drawing reference to the recent spate of theft of copper cables, Ferguson said there are a few dealers, not even a handful, who engage in such practice.
Speaking figuratively, he said: “I’m telling you today, if you don’t burst a hole in that pool to let that water drain out, because you continue throwing all kinds of things in that pool. If you do not drain out that pool, we will come and bail it out. And when the pool is bailed out everything will be exposed to the authorities, because we have no other choice but to bail out that pool.
“You have to understand that. You have to understand it. You’re causing a lot of problem in this industry. A lot of you’ll know that stolen stuff comes into your yards and you’re still purchasing it. You don’t care about this industry. You don’t care. But I’m telling you today, if you don’t drain out your pool and you don’t burst a hole so that the water could drain out, we will come and bail it out for you.”
Ferguson, who was speaking during a press conference at TTSIDA’s St Helena headquarters, said he doesn’t need to call names as the few individuals not only know themselves, but is also aware of who is causing problems in the industry. .
He said within the next seven days TTSIDA will roll out an initiative where the van men who work for scrap yards that are members of the association, and either purchase or collect materials from citizens, will have a sticker attached to their vehicles as a means of identifying them.
“And people who don’t want to follow the rules, if you don’t straighten out yourself, is gone you gone. You believe we don’t have the strength in the association to stop you but let me explain something to you, we could object to your licence, and you would no longer have your licence. If the authorities are not doing nothing we decide that we will do something.”
He said while they wait on the Government to regularise the scrap iron industry, TTSIDA has to do something, thus, they have taken a decision to put their feet down and say enough is enough.
Thousands to suffer if industry closes
Ferguson added that if the Government closes down the industry, God forbidding, the thousands of people who work in this industry will go home with no money.
Noting that when Petrotrin was closed down and when TSTT (Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago) workers were retrenched, those workers went home with money, Ferguson said: “In this industry, if it’s closed down not one person will get money. We will have nothing to collect so that is why we have to stand firm with you’ll from today. And we have to say enough is enough because we have to save this industry. We have to show the Government that we’re serious also, because this industry helps a lot of poor people”.
He said a lot of people make an honest dollar every day by salvaging discarded steel at the Beetham Landfill, so if the industry closes they will be out of a livelihood.
“And while they’re doing that they’re also helping the Government because when that steel go down and is buried in the dump, it interferes with our watercourses.
“Trinidad and Tobago, we need to understand that we cannot allow a few people to damage our industry more than what they’ve done already. So we need to put a stop to it.
“If you don’t want to move out of this industry because you’re doing damage to it we will bring in foreign people to invest in our industry and buy our material,” Ferguson said.
Stating that he has already made contact with international persons to come in and assist the industry, he added, “If you’ll don’t want to straighten out yourself from doing wrong, because if you don’t purchase TSTT wire it will not have a market for it and it will stop the theft.”
Ferguson, who stated that he could understand why legitimate scrap dealers are blamed for the theft of cables, said the people involved in the theft of TSTT cables and WASA (Water and Sewerage Authority) pipes are not scrap dealers.
“This industry, because it’s open and it’s not regulated, a lot of people could just run into our industry and make this industry look bad. So we decided we would have to take some immediate action based on what’s taking place in our industry.”
He made a stirring plea to those engaging in the theft of copper cables.
“I know you don’t like to listen but I just want you to know that when you come off the streets and you go and pull down TSTT wires and you disrupt this industry, what you’re doing is putting our industry at risk. Now look at what is taking place because of you’ll.
“We now have to fight a situation to make sure and stop our industry from shutting down. We have to put actions in place to make sure our industry is not going to be shut down because of you coming off the street and attacking Government property and private people property also.”
Stating that he has no problem taking immediate action on things that’s taking place in the industry, Ferguson issued an invitation to all scrap yard dealers to attend a meeting at TTSIDA’s office on Saturday.
“As we roll out our plans to save this industry who don’t want to come to save this industry we will know and we will make them out, because this industry is bigger than one man.
He said for those who believe they’re the biggest because they have plenty money, that will come to an end.
“I’m ready to stand strong as a leader. I’m ready to be in front. I’m ready to stand firm. I’m ready to make sure that the correct thing is done in this organisation.”
He noted that too much damage has been done to the industry, and that must come to an end.
“I’m saying today, it must have a stop to it. And I as the leader, I will lead from in front.”
Ferguson noted that those running afoul of the principles of the industry will be called in and advised to straighten out their ways of conducting business.
“And if you don’t want to straighten out your situation we will inform the authorities.
“I’m making it clear here today, we can’t allow you to destroy this organisation…this industry. A lot of people live off this industry and we cannot allow two or three people to mash up this industry. And we will work with the Government also to make sure that this industry is regularised and operates in the proper way.
“We will work with the Government. We will stand firm with them to make sure that this industry stands strong. And we will get out of it. Trinidad and Tobago, we will get out of it.
“Let all of us stand firm and remove this evil from our industry. The only way we can do it is when we stand firm, when we stand strong, that’s the only way we can do it,” Ferguson said.
Former TTSIDA secretary Kenny Plaza, who also spoke at the press conference, said during Wednesday’s meeting with Government officials,, they discussed taking measures that will be temporary for now but which will eventually be incorporated into law.
“We have changes in the laws of how this industry is being governed,” Plaza said.
Energy Minister Stuart Young, Attorney General Reginald Armour, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, attended Wednesday’s meeting.
New measures
In light of the theft and vandalism of both private and public property TTSIDA has decided to create a Specially Itemized Metals Category. These metals and items that will fall within this category are those that have been reported stolen the most within the last 12 months. Some of these items are gates, manhole covers, metal doors, compressors pumps and copper.
Van Dealers Operation Plan
1) All Van Dealers will be registered and TTSIDA approved.
2) All Van Dealers must be publicly identifiable by TTSIDA Stickered Licensing.
3) All Van dealers must present upon sale to scrap iron dealers a completed Van Collectors form for all metals that fall within the Specially Itemized Metal Category (SIMC). A Van collectors Form will bear the personal details, TTSIDA registration number and the contact info and address for the location where every (SIMC)item was collected or purchased from.
4) In transit All Van Dealers must be able to produce their filled out Van Collector's form for inspection at any time by the TTPS or Licensing Authority. Failure to do so a Van Dealer should be taken into custody and all goods in transit seized for investigation.
Scrap Iron Dealers
1) All TTSIDA scrap iron dealers will be registered and appointed registration numbers in numerical order.
2) All registered TTSIDA dealers will erect public and Visible business signs bearing their Dealer Registration numbers.
3) All TTSIDA registered dealers will have on display their registration certificates at all times in their places of business.
4) All TTSIDA registered dealers will be required to fill out (SIMC)collection forms where the van collector's Personal Details, Van license number and vehicle registration number will be captured.
5) A TTSIDA registered dealer will hold all metals that fall within the (SIMC) in "Custodial Care" for 7 days wherein that time relevant checks and confirmations MUST be made to ensure that these items were not stolen. Failure to perform to these checks can result in the dealer being held responsible for the items in their possession.
6) In event a theft is detected ALL registered TTSIDA dealers MUST contact the nearest police station, surrender the goods to the authority and furnish the police service with all details to the Van Collector.
7) In its daily proceedings All TTSIDA registered scrap Iron Dealers must be able to produce their filled out (SIMC) Collector's form for inspection at any time by the TTPS or Licensing Authority.
Both TTSIDA van dealers and TTSIDA scrap iron dealers found with metals identifiable as public property, unless it be legally obtained, will face the full consequences of the law.
The seven suggestions above and an indefinite suspension/ban on the export of copper as an immediate response by Government should make a massive positive impact and avoid any social unrest or social instability.
If the thieves have to go through too much red tape to make a dollar and the dealers are made accountable to confirm what they buy. Those who are uninterested in having a legitimate business will look to the next easy way of making money as this will no longer be one.